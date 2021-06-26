Protestors urge governor to loosen mask rules for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors were out on Saturday calling for the governor to remove masks from schools, regardless of students’ vaccination status. “We’re actually not against masks, we want it to be a choice. People who want to wear masks, wear a mask. People who want to vaccinate, vaccinate – but don’t force us to wear a mask or be vaccinated. That’s all we’re saying,” said Karen Larre of Albuquerque Unmasked.

Protestors pointed to kids’ mental health struggles and a couple of instances where student-athletes collapsed during sports. Back in May after the CDC updated the public health order, the PED said it would still be requiring New Mexico staff and students to wear masks while on campus, except when eating or drinking. The PED has not yet said what the mask policy will be in the fall.