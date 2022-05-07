ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 100 people were in Downtown Albuquerque Saturday, protesting the leaded Supreme Court opinion pointing towards their plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The Party for Socialism and Liberation marched to the U.S. District Court on Lomas to speak out against the leaked draft opinion.

That draft showed the majority of Supreme Court justices support overturning the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. “This is an attack on women’s rights, this is going to affect 166 million women in this country and so, we’re out here to stand up and say ‘that’s not right’ and we’re going to be in the streets, fighting, demanding that Roe v. Wade become a permanent constitutional right for women,” said Bex Hampton with the Party For Socialism and Liberation.

There were similar protests Saturday in cities across the country. A statement from the Supreme Court emphasized that the draft is not the justice’sf final word. A final ruling isn’t expected for a couple of months.