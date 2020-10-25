Protesters opposed to public health order gather at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people protested at the state capitol for hours Saturday afternoon, voicing their frustrations with how the state is handling the pandemic. They were peacefully protesting for the state to open back up.

The protest was organized by a group called We the People of New Mexico. Organizers say people started gathering as early as noon on Saturday on the steps of the Roundhouse. They say various activist groups and President Trump supporters showed up chanting to recall Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Protesters also made several speeches voicing their frustrations of how the pandemic has impacted the economy and pleading for the state to fully reopen. “This virus isn’t going away. Let us do what we gotta [sic] do, we’ve got to continue to live and thrive. Right now, the children and the people and the communities are not thriving, we’re declining,” said protester Pasty Hernandez.

Most protesters left the Roundhouse around 3:00 p.m. News 13 reached out to the governor’s office for a response but have not heard back. The state police are looking into whether officers gave any citations for people not wearing masks or for violating the state’s mass gathering ban.