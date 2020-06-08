Protesters in Angel Fire asked to apply for permit before they demonstrate

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement across the nation, one New Mexico village is asking its protest organizers to apply for a permit before they demonstrate.

Protesters in Angel Fire say they wanted to hold a march for love, peace and justice this weekend. They say an Angel Fire Police Officer told them in order for them to do that they needed to apply for a permit through the city.

The permit allows them to occupy a public right of way. Orgainzers say this defeats the purpose of what a protest stands for and goes against their First Amendement rights.

Angel Fire Police Chief Brian McCaslin says they are asking for permits only to ensure they have the proper resources to keep the event safe.