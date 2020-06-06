News Alert
APD shuts down roads in downtown to prepare for protests, demonstrations

Protesters gather in downtown Albuquerque Friday

Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protests are getting underway in downtown Albuquerque Friday evening. Dozens of people are walking and chanting with signs. Police shut down streets across the downtown area ahead of time. The latest protest comes more than a week after Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd‘s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds, killing him.

Sunday’s protest in Albuquerque did turn violent but other demonstrations have largely been peaceful.

