Protest forms at Roundhouse, calls for governor’s removal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of protesters say they will not leave the Roundhouse until the governor is removed from office. The protest, organized by the group I Will Not Comply NM, says Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has violated New Mexicans’ constitutional rights.

The group says they have no other option but to “lock the doors” and remain in place until the governor is removed. “It has nothing to do with Republican or Democrat. It doesn’t have to do with COVID, it doesn’t have to do masks. This is about the Constitution of the United States, and we have a governor that violated her oath of office. We have no recourse in the state, so I’m staying here until the Department of Justice and AG Barr gets involved,” said protest attendee Stephen Garrett, a small business owner in Moriarty. The group claims they will secure water, port-a-potties, generators, and other items essential for their “indefinite stay.”