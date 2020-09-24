Protest held along Central following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demonstrators took to the streets in Albuquerque over the lack of charges against Louisville police officers in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home.

“This is injustice to Breonna Taylor, it’s injustice to all black people, I mourn today as if I lost a family member,” one protester said.

“It hurts our community and it’s a green light to let the cops know they can continue to murder us and they will be okay,” said protester Barbara Jordan.

Wednesday night, hundreds marched from the University of New Mexico along Central Avenue to downtown Albuquerque, holding signs like ‘She was sleeping’ and calling the officers murderers. People also chanted and held signs saying things like ‘Abolish the police’ and ‘Justice for Breonna.’ Some made impassioned speeches.

“If they felt like all lives matter, they would be out here with us today,” another protester said.

Protesters then started marching down Central blocking the street. Some counter-protesters did show up but as of right now, KRQE News 13 crews on the scene say things have remained peaceful.

