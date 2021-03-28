Protest against Asian American violence held in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors were out Saturday calling for the end of anti-Asian violence and asking for U.S. policy to change. About 40 people were out demonstrating in front of District Court in downtown Albuquerque, calling for the shootings in Atlanta to be labeled a hate crime.

“It was obviously a racist, misogynistic attack that needs to be labeled a hate crime. So we are here in solidarity to say we say no to racism, we say no to China bashing – to Asian bashing,” said Ramona Malczynski, member of the Answer Coalition. Protestors also called for the end to U.S. policy that they say encourages violence against Asian communities.