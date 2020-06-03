President of New Mexico NAACP shares thoughts on ABQ protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Cotton, the President of New Mexico NAACP said he appreciates most protesters in New Mexico keeping things peaceful throughout the three protests in Albuquerque these past five days, but wants to reiterate the importance to everyone that violence and vandalism is not the answer.

“Vandalism is not the solution, that’s not where we’re at now,” said Cotton. “That didn’t cause us to get to this point. So it’s unnecessary to do the vandalism, it’s unnecessary to do the burning.”

Since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week, Albuquerque has had three protests in just the past five days. While each protest in the metro has been mostly peaceful, after the protest on Sunday, some people created havoc downtown by breaking windows, spray painting buildings, and starting fires.

Cotton said even though the offenders may have not been from the earlier protest, he wants to ensure people know that protests are not meant to incite violence, but rather to initiate conversations and positive change.

“Let’s protest peacefully,” said Cotton. “Let’s take our voice to our leadership. Let’s sit down at the table and have a dialogue and have a conversation.”

Cotton said there is no clear timeline on when these protests will end in the state and throughout the country. But said he’s fully behind them as long as they remain peaceful from both protesters and law enforcement.

During these protests, police are seen blocking off streets for protesters to march and have also seen officers maintaining about a one-block distance from protesters. City officials said there were no arrests or reports of damage to property or injuries during Monday night’s protest.

