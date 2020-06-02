Police say Farmington protest remained peaceful

(WWLP) - Blackout Tuesday originated from the "Show Must Be Paused" movement that was started by two black women in music to disrupt the work week and educate people on ways they can help put an end to long-standing racism and inequality.

The movement has flooded social media platforms with photos of black squares. The purpose of the movement is to stop, take a step back, listen, and educate yourselves and others on ways you can help the black community. People are encouraged to share resources, news, stories, art, research and more from black voices to better understand.