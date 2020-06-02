Police say Farmington protest remained peaceful

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police and the San Juan County Sheriff say protesters who gathered outside the Animas Valley Mall Monday night remained peaceful as well. Many took the time to stop and talk with protesters. Sheriff Ferreri took a knee alongside one protester like many officers across the country in a show of solidarity.
