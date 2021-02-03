ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Wednesday evening, Albuquerque Public School district will discuss how and when it will bring students back to the classroom. The APS board of education is expected to vote on the hybrid re-entry plan. Ahead of the meeting, a small protest took place. Demonstrators were asking board members to return to in-class learning. The protest only lasted a short time ahead of the 5 p.m. meeting.
PHOTOS: Protest ahead of APS meeting to address re-entry plan
