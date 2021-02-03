PHOTOS: Protest ahead of APS meeting to address re-entry plan

ST. LOUIS– The “Qanon Shaman," who has plead not guilty to charges related to the Capitol riot, will be allowed to eat organic food while in jail, a federal judge decreed Wednesday.

The "Shaman," whose real name is Jacob Chansley, became one of the most recognizable faces of the Capitol occupation after images surfaced of his shirtless torso, painted face and horned helmet appeared inside the halls of Capitol hill. Chansley is facing a series of charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, including violent entry, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an official proceeding.