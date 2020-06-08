Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests continue throughout Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was filled with unity and peace as demonstrators led at least two protests across the Albuquerque metro area. Hundreds of people traveled from University and Central to Roosevelt Park.

“At the and of the day, we’re all one, you know it’s one being, it’s one community, it’s not a white-black thing, it’s everybody coming together and the more we get everybody on one accord and one page, the more we can push this movement,” said Roosevelt Park protest attendee, Jeremy Jasper.

Many eventually signed a petition for Clifton White‘s release who organizers said was arrested during Albuquerque’s first protest a week and a half ago. According to demonstrators, the big message from Sunday was hope.

Earlier Sunday evening, New Mexicans gathered for the “Standing Up for Our Children” protest at Civic Plaza. It gave black youths a chance to give their thoughts on the effort to bring change in the community.

“Being a black father, being a victim of police brutality, I definitely had to come out and show some love and support definitely means a lot,” said Michael Bradford.

Several streets throughout downtown Albuquerque were closed Sunday, and protests wrapped up around 9 pm. A spokesperson with the Albuquerque Police Department said Sunday’s protests remained peaceful.

One event last Sunday didn’t end until after 10 p.m. The city says people who were not at the protest were the ones who vandalized downtown Albuquerque for hours into the early morning.

Related Coverage: