NMSP calling for witnesses to Monday night’s shooting at protest in Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for witnesses to Monday night’s shooting in Old Town at a protest against the Juan de Onate statue. Video shows Steven Baca attacking at least one protester before being beaten with a skateboard and opening fire. State Police have taken over the investigation from the Albuquerque Police Department and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Mexico State Police tip line at 833-872-0336. They ask you to leave your name, phone number and a brief message and a State Police Investigations Bureau agent will contact you.