New Mexico group joins national protest against Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A national movement protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett makes its way to Albuquerque. The New Mexico group of the Red Cloaks gathered outside the district courthouse on Sunday.

Organizers say the silent protest called “Ruth Sent Us” is to fight Barrett’s confirmation who recently replaced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The group held signs voicing their fears for women’s rights and dressed as handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

“The costume is a symbol of oppression for women worldwide and we are here to fight that,” said Nicole with the New Mexico group of the Red Cloaks. Similar protests like this one took place in at least 100 cities across the country.

