New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland attends George Floyd funeral

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland was among those who gathered to celebrate George Floyd’s life as he was buried Tuesday.

“I am here to wish George Floyd’s family well and offer my condolences,” Haaland said.

The representative says she made the trip to Houston to acknowledge that this is a point in our country’s history where change should absolutely happen.

