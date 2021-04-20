New Mexicans take to the streets after guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin trial

Protests

Protesters taking a knee in silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds for George Floyd after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges on April 20, 2021 | KRQE’s Annalisa Pardo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are speaking out after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts, including murder and manslaughter charges, in the death of George Floyd.

About 60 demonstrators gathered Tuesday evening to celebrate the verdict and continue the call to action along Central Avenue near the University of New Mexico. The Albuquerque Police Department has closed parts of Central in the UNM area for protesters. APD says drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

  • Protesters gather around UNM area to speak out after guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
