New Mexicans rally in support of reproductive health access

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women took to the streets Saturday as part of the nationwide “Women’s March,” calling for continued reproductive health access. Many at the event expressed concern over Texas’s controversial abortion law, which came into effect last month.

They say that it could affect women needing to make a medical decision that could save their life. “Not all abortions, right, are because they don’t want to be inconvenienced by a child. Some of them really are medical procedures to save a mother’s life,” said a woman at the rally.

Currently, states cannot ban abortions before viability, which is between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy because of a Supreme Court precedent. The high court on December 1 will hear arguments over a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks.