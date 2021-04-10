Neighbors protest proposed Gateway Center on Gibson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in southeast Albuquerque are speaking out against the city’s decision to put a long-anticipated homeless shelter in their district. This week, the city announced the old Lovelace Medical Center on Gibson will become home to the new Gateway Center.

The 24-hour service center would have shuttles to bring homeless people from other parts of the city. But some neighbors feel like they have been left out of the conversation. They protested outside the site Friday, calling on the city to reconsider the plan.

they say they could get on-board with a smaller facility, catering to families or women and children. “I thought that’s what Mayor Keller was going to do. He said there’s going to be small shelters, and I thought ‘great, that’ll be manageable, we’ll have services here,” said protestor Dee Whitefield.

“I think there’s definitely middle ground, we have already told the city that we agree with people needing services, but it can’t be more than 50 to 70 beds in this place,” said Ivan Wiener, who was also at the protest.

The city has not said when the shelter would open.