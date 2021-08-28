Millions for Prisoners protesting for prison reform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, protestors called out the prison system for what they say are inequalities in policing and calling for reforms in how the prison system operates. Protestors say that communities of color and poor communities have been over-criminalized, leading to mistreatment in prison.
They believe abolishing the prison system is needed, but also want to work on inequalities in society. “Abolition is not just about state violence, police, and prisons – abolition is about what’s missing in the society. What’s missing in the society is the basic needs that are being met by the people struggling right now,” said Selinda Guerrero with the organization Millions For Prisoners.
Saturday’s event coincides with a nationwide strike from prisoners that will run through September 9.