McAllen police: Man detained for waving chainsaw at protesters

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials say that a man has been detained after he was seen shouting and waving a chainsaw during a protest in downtown McAllen on Friday.

The incident happened on Main Street in downtown McAllen around 2 p.m.

According to Lt. Joel Morales, the man is in custody and charges are currently pending.

Morales had previously confirmed that an assault investigation was underway related to the man.

In a video, the man is seen telling protesters to “go home” while shouting racial slur.

Video taken by viewer

“This has been the only incident we have seen at today’s peaceful protest” said Morales. “We have identified the individual and detained him, continuing the investigation.”

Morales says the victims have been identified as well, and that no one was injured.