Mayor Keller APD chief, praise peaceful protesters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department have provided an update to the protest Monday that was held in the University area that lasted until the early morning. APD states there were no reports of damage to property or injuries during the protest.

One initial report of shots fired was determined to be fireworks that had been thrown from a vehicle. APD says that they prepared for the protest as they would do for any large gathering and assisted with traffic control to help make sure the public was safe.

Downtown was still primarily blocked off as businesses are still recovering from Sunday night’s riot. “We are clear about the desire for many in our community to peacefully protest,” said APD Chief Mike Geier in a press release. “As a police department, we want to protect people so they can safely carry out their Constitutional rights and express their opinions and that is what we saw at last night’s protest.”

Authorities say the group started with around 100 people at the University of New Mexico campus and eventually grew to around 500 people who marched eastbound on Central. Protesters then crossed through UNM onto Lomas and then back onto Central.

Police say the march lasted around seven hours and although there were several individuals who tried to intimidate protesters by displaying weapons, minor confrontations were deescalated and protesters continued to carry out their message.

“Protestng is our constitutional right as Americans,” said Mayor Keller in a statement. “We are strongest when we use our voices to express outrage and call for change peacefully. I apprciate the police department for keeping the public safe last night and the protesters for recognizing the value of keeping the protest on track. This is the power of our community coming together to reject violence. We urge everyone to carry this forward on as we continue tin the national movement for racial justice.”

