Local group protests Police Chief Medina along Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people in Albuquerque are protesting the city’s new police chief. On Saturday night, the group Fight For Our Lives held signs and walked peacefully down Central. Organizers on social media have stated the city’s choice for Harold medina to run the department is a, “slap in the face.”

They add that Medina is unfit for the position because of a 2002 case in which he shot and killed a teen in a church who had pointed a BB gun at him and other officers. The group says it want to abolish APD and instead, invest in programs that “uplift and support our community through times of crisis.”

Police put up barricades on central for them to march. Medina had been serving as interim chief since September and city council approved Medina’s new seat just last week.