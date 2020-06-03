Silent protest takes place at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A silent protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement took place at Civic Plaza on Wednesday. Local business owners and community leaders stood in silent protest for eight minutes and 46 seconds which is the amount of time that Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin forced his knee on the neck of George Floyd.

Officials organizing the protest say that they hope that if the city sees community leaders participating they will feel inspired to speak out and feel more comfortable doing positive work to eliminate racism in the country. Following the peaceful protest, those participating left the area.

Related Coverage: