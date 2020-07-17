Hundreds protest public health orders at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds gathered to protest the closures, the canceled activities, and the requirement that all New Mexicans wear masks in public places at Civic Plaza Thursday evening. “It’s crippling our economy here in New Mexico and it’s going to end up being worse than the virus could possibly be,” said protester Timothy Robertson.

“The governor’s job, the mayor’s job is not to protect my health, their job is to protect my rights,” said protester pastor Steve Smothermon. Protesters held signs with messages like “Open New Mexico” and “I miss going to school.” Others suggested masks are like muzzles. News 13 asked the city whether they had any plans to enforce the mask requirement at the event.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue released the following statement: