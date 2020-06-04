Hundreds protest outside New Mexico State Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protests continued in New Mexico tonight in the wake of the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis. Hundreds of people gathered outside the roundhouse in Santa Fe this evening. People came together demanding justice and an end to police brutality. Protesters started at the state capitol around 6:30 p.m. and then walked throughout the plaza.

Many businesses remained open. Some store employees came out to cheer them on and take pictures, and others looked on from hotels along the route. There was a police presence but no confrontations between police and protesters. Protesters said it was nice to see people of all ages, races and backgrounds unite.

“Right now, I think the response is universal,” one protester said. “It’s coming from many parts of society because the crimes that are being committed are universally appalling. I’m proud to see that New Mexico and Santa Fe specifically recognizes that and how many people are working to show up, show out and show solidarity for those that are in incredible dangers from the police departments in this country.”

The crowd then gathered at St. Francis Cathedral. Organizers asked everyone to lay down with their face down and arms behind their back to demonstrate how George Floyd was pinned to the ground. Protesters said they can’t imagine what Floyd went through.

“At first, it brought tears to my eyes, and as I was laying there, and other people were able to yell,” protester Jeanette Hamblin said. “I found it very difficult to breathe with my hands behind my back laying face down on the ground.”

Signs Wednesday night read things like “Hate Never Made America Great” and “End White Supremacy.”

