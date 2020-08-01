Hundreds demonstrate in favor of major law enforcement reforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people stuck it out in the pouring rain Friday night to demonstrate in favor of massive law enforcement overhauls.

“When we want to abolish the police or abolish the military and stuff like that, that’s because these are systems built on Indigenous genocide, African slavery, stolen land,” said one protester

Representatives from The Red Nation and other groups led the rally outside the downtown federal building and subsequent march through downtown. One change they were calling for was getting the feds out of Albuquerque.

“We see that with Operation Legend and before that operation relentless pursuit. Who calls an operation relentless pursuit? They’re pursuing Black, brown, Indigenous, poor people in Albuquerque,” said Justine Teba of The Red Nation.

This is the lastest group to take aim at Operation Legend which brought 35 federal agents to Albuquerque to help local law enforcement apprehend wanted criminals.

