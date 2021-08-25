Healthcare workers protest vaccination mandate at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Healthcare workers continue to protest against the governor’s vaccination mandate. They gathered Wednesday at Civic Plaza calling for the state’s top hospitals to work together with state government to find a solution that wouldn’t force health care workers to receive vaccines if they don’t want one.
“Because these health care workers want to be there for their patients, they want to support their patients, they want to support this community and right now they feel like they’re being forced off the job which could New Mexico into a crisis because we already have an acute nursing shortage,” said organizer Melanie Rubin.
The latest health order requires healthcare workers to receive their first vaccine shot by Friday unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.