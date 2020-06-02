Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham calls Trump’s demand ‘dangerous’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling to the president’s demand for more aggression a dangerous step in the wrong direction.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:
The president’s comments this morning were a dangerous step in the wrong direction. His effort to militarize the response to these protests will only serve to inflame the feelings of anger and justice – and will give rise to additional opportunity for violence and chaos. I unequivocally reject his notion that physical or military force is the only worthwhile or effective response to these protests. The state of New Mexico will stand ready to assist local governments in facilitating peaceful protests. These protesters are giving voice to powerful and deep feelings about the unacceptable inequity and injustice woven into this country; their stand against racism is a worthy one; and I encourage them to continue demonstrating in a peaceful and safe fashion, remembering the urgent health risks of this moment. Lastly, it is essential that I underscore the importance of not allowing that message to be distorted by the harmful actions of a few bad actors.”Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham