Friend of Oñate protest shooting victim speaks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marisa DeMarco was covering the Oñate statue protest for KUNM. After gunshots rang out she was shocked to find the shooting victim was 39-year-old Scott Williams, a friend she has known for more than 10 years.
“Looking back on my own video, it was about three minutes. After the shooting the police arrived on the scene, and it seemed to take even longer for the ambulance to arrive and those were really scary moments because my friend is bleeding in the street you know,” said DeMarco.
DeMarco says Williams was heavily involved in music and has worked for social justice issues.
