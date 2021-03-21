Freedom rally pushes to end lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People from across the state gathered for what they called a peaceful rally for freedom, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and shut down. Nearly 200 people gathered from across the state at the “No Lockdown, Yes Freedom,” rally off Academy and Wyoming.

People waved American flags and held signs claiming the lockdown kills the working class. “We are not against masks or vaccines or anything else. We just don’t want to be forced to take them. We want the freedom to choose,” said rally organizer Karen Larre. Organizers say these so-called freedom rallies were held around the world Saturday and that at least 15 protests were planned across the state.