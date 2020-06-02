FBI calls for tips on those inciting violence during protests

If you know of anyone willfully inciting violence during protests, the FBI wants to hear from you. The Bureau is calling for tips as well as any pictures or videos that might help them apprehend those disrupting otherwise peaceful protests.

The FBI says if you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, they urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence. They say you may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.