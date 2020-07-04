Event on Civic Plaza calls for end to violence, discrimination against LGBTQ community

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At Civic Plaza Friday, the group Black Voices Albuquerque turned their attention to a different cause, discrimination and violence toward members of the LGBTQ community.

“We’re just trying to elevate those voices, elevate queer Black and brown voices to highlight the issue, highlight the need for our community to come together, so that we can keep our community alive,” said Ezekiel Gomez of Black Voices Albuquerque.

The group screened the documentary Paris is Burning, about the drag community in New York City in the 1980s. 40 years later, the group says there’s still much work to be done.

