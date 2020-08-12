Downtown protest calls for the abolition of police departments after two overnight shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens gathered outside Albuquerque Police headquarters Tuesday night protesting two separate deadly shootings of two people overnight at the hands of police.

The Red Nation organized a protest calling for radical police reform, up to the abolishment of police departments. The group says they want to see funding put towards other types of social programs aimed at helping people battling addiction and mental health issues.

“The Red Nation is making sure that people who are in positions of power are not using excessive force against the community and against our people, especially our people who are most marginalized or vulnerable, nobody deserves to be shot and killed,” said protester Hope Alvarado.

The crowd observed a moment of silence for those killed Monday night.

