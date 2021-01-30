Court dismisses New Mexico Civil Guard’s countersuit against DA’s office

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, an armed civilian group, following the shooting of a man during a protest over a statue of Spanish conquerer Juan de Oñate on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M. A confrontation erupted between protesters and a group of armed men who were trying to protect the statue before protesters wrapped a chain around it and began tugging on it while chanting: “Tear it down.” One protester repeatedly swung a pickax at the base of the statue. Moments later a few gunshots could be heard down the street and people started yelling that someone had been shot. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the 2nd Judicial Court granted the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office’s motion to dismiss counterclaims by members of the New Mexico Civil Guard. They say the District Attorney’s Office violated their rights under the Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

According to a press release, the counterclaims were filed after Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez initiated the nation’s first civil suit by a district attorney against paramilitary forces last July after the civil guard’s presence at the June 2020 protest at the statue of Spanish Conquistador, Juan de Oñate.

The civil suit seeks a declaration that the actions of the NMCG are unlawful and aim to prevent the NMCG from continuing to act as an unauthorized military or police force. New Mexico law prohibits unregulated private security forces and paramilitary organizations.