Court dismisses New Mexico Civil Guard’s countersuit against DA’s office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the 2nd Judicial Court granted the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office’s motion to dismiss counterclaims by members of the New Mexico Civil Guard. They say the District Attorney’s Office violated their rights under the Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
According to a press release, the counterclaims were filed after Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez initiated the nation’s first civil suit by a district attorney against paramilitary forces last July after the civil guard’s presence at the June 2020 protest at the statue of Spanish Conquistador, Juan de Oñate.
The civil suit seeks a declaration that the actions of the NMCG are unlawful and aim to prevent the NMCG from continuing to act as an unauthorized military or police force. New Mexico law prohibits unregulated private security forces and paramilitary organizations.