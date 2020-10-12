SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A protest at the Santa Fe Plaza turned violent Monday afternoon with protestors toppling the obelisk. It comes after three days of protests, where some chained themselves to the controversial monument; The obelisk has stood there since the 1800s.

City workers were constructing a barrier around it Monday to protect it but protestors managed to wrap ropes around it and rip it down. Video from the Santa Fe New Mexican shows no police on-site as protestors took over. Witnesses told the New Mexican that police were there earlier in the day to forcibly remove demonstrators who were laying on the monument but they left. This comes after a three-day occupation at the Plaza, protestors angry that this obelisk still stands.

Controversial obelisk in Santa Fe Plaza torn down, Oct. 12, 2020. Photo Courtesy of Lisa Law.

It was erected in 1866 to honor Civil War-era soldiers who died in battle. It’s been criticized for being oppressive to Native Americans. Earlier this year, Mayor Webber ordered the obelisk removed, it was too heavy, so only the plaque was removed. The mayor promised further discussion on its future. Monday on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, these protestors supporting Native Americans took drastic measures. Some people applaud the move, others are angry.

“I am for the native Americans and for their rights. And I’ve represented the Navajos in many ways too,” said protestor Lisa Law.

I think it’s terrible, I think it’s terrible, I mean you’re destroying beauty,” said Elmer Vamhrm, who is opposed to the protesting.

KRQE News 13 reached out to police to see if any arrests have been made but have not heard back. There has also been a very active group in Santa Fe fighting to keep monuments such as this. They argue many are part of our history and its a disservice to the Spanish people to remove such monuments. There have been several counter-protests at sites like the Onate and De Vargas statues.

