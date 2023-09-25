ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Juan de Oñate statue was taken down after protests in 2020. But in just a few days, a controversial Juan de Oñate statue will return to public view in Española, New Mexico. It is drawing both criticism and defense of the figure from New Mexico’s past.

Rio Arriba County is spending more than $100,000 to get a statue of the Spanish conquistador out of storage and posted in front of the county offices. That sparked a protest on Monday. “Oñate is the direct symbol of slavery and murder,” said Selina Montoya Garcia.

While Oñate is remembered as a key Spanish leader in New Mexico, others remember him as a brutal conqueror who massacred hundreds of Acoma Native Americans in the late 1500s.

The statue was removed from the front of a county building in 2020. However, the county manager recently revealed a plan to reinstall the statue near the sheriff’s office.

Protestors say the commission hasn’t heard their voice, opposing the statue’s reappearance. Commission Chair Alex Naranjo, who has helped in the relocation effort says the statue is an important part of New Mexico history. “What really irks me and bothers me is we’re listening to a few radicals that are trying to change the system that we’ve lived with for 400 years. And to me that’s very personal,” said Alex Naranjo, Rio Arriba County Commission Chair. “It was there before. What am I going to do with that statue? What are we going to do with that statue?”

Naranjo says he believes a majority of his constituents are on his side. The statue is set to go up in front of the Rio Arriba County building Thursday. Opponents say they will be back protesting when it happens.

The county manager told KRQE News 13 in a statement that they hope it won’t be vandalized because it will be next to the sheriff’s office and in a well-lit area.