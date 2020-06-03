Colorado police chiefs, sheriffs want to require officers to intervene in brutality cases

Police chiefs and sheriffs in Colorado are pushing a move that would force officers to intervene if they see cases of police brutality. Duty to intervene is already an expectation for most Colorado law enforcement agencies but police groups are calling on state lawmakers to strengthen a law to make it a statutory requirement and make it so officers could face criminal prosecution.

Durango Police Chief Bob Brammer is among those standing behind it. “We want to have the dialogue we want to better our standards for our community so that we can either address what we currently have in practice or what we need to modify in practice in order to meet the needs of our community and full trust,” said Brammer.

Not only would officers have to intervene when possible they would also be obligated to report the incident to their superior.