Colorado governor signs broad police accountability bill

Colorado has strengthened police accountability measures. Friday, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill that gets rid of qualified immunity, bans chokehold, and limits other uses of force. It also requires body cameras for state patrol officers and if misconduct complaints are filed, unedited video footage must be released with 21 days.

“We’re going to need to continue to work with law enforcement to get this right, and to make sure that there is transparency and accountability because our peace officers do good and important work in our communities every single day,” said Gov. Polis. Colorado state patrol must have body cameras fully implemented by July 2023.

