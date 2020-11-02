Catholics protest archbishop’s decision to suspend in-person mass

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just a week after in-person masses were canceled due to rising COVID cases, local Catholics are beginning protests. Last week, Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester said in-person mass would be canceled until further notice.

On Sunday, Catholics gathered around the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in a peaceful protest. Organizers say individuals are capable of deciding for themselves what health risks they are willing to take. “We’re just so sad the archbishop’s closed our parishes. Our parishes are essential. If we can go to the liquor store, then surely we can walk into our parishes and celebrate the Sacraments,” said protestor Sammie Wood.

Protestors say they would continue to social distance and wear masks during mass. Under the governor’s public health order, houses of worship are allowed to operate at 40% capacity.

