BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico school district is calling on the New Mexico Public Education Department to separate hybrid learning and sports. Tuesday, the Belen School Board met to discuss reentry.

"Sports and hybrid should have never been coupled I mean it makes no sense to me whatsoever as many of the athletes can actually be on remote the whole time they're participating. I don't see the logic in it; I don't get it. They need to acknowledge the deep division they have caused in our communities, and the problems," said Belen School Board President Elizabeth Chavez.