Black Lives Matter organizer arrested, accused of violating parole

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Albuquerque Police arrested a man who had taken part in Black Lives Matter protests some claimed he was targeted for his politics but police say they had every reason to take him off the streets.

Earlier Friday afternoon during a peaceful protest, people were holding up signs that read ‘Free Clifton White’ to show support for the man who was recently arrested. “You’ve got no jurisdiction, none,” said Clifton White in a Facebook video. “This is how they respond to you. This is how they do it.”

The man being arrested by Albuquerque Police on Monday is White. His wife, Selinda Guerrero, is videoing the incident.

“This is what retaliation looks like when we come out to defend our community when we organize to tell our people this is what it looks like, this is retaliation,” said Guerrero in the video.

Guerrero said her husband helped organize a Black Lives Matter protest last Thursday and is being targeted by police for it, but police have a different story that starts after last Thursday’s protest. The Mayor’s office and the Albuquerque Police Department said officers arrested suspects accused of firing shots out of a car near protesters. Police said White showed up at the scene antagonizing and cussing the officers out.

“Put these f****** guns off them,” said White in APD lapel video. “Y’all don’t run s*** out here you f****** pigs. “If you ain’t read him his rights, shut the f*** up.”

“Y’all know what these n****** did,” said one of the suspects accused of firing shots out of the car.

“No, don’t say nothing,” said White. “Don’t say nothing, don’t say nothing.”

Later that night, police said White got behind the wheel driving the car they believe was used in the shooting incident. Police pulled White over.

“You’re being detained, this vehicle was used in a crime,” said an APD officer in lapel video. “I’m going to need you to step out nice and slow. I’m going to need to see your hands.”

And got an ear full.

“Okay sir,” said an APD officer.

“F*** you,” said White.

“Okay, yes sir, f*** me,” said the APD officer. “But I’m going to need you to communicate nice and slow.”

“We’re gonna get your information,” said another APD officer.

“No you’re not,” said White. “You didn’t read me my rights. I have the right to remain silent.”

“You’re being arrested,” said the APD officer.

“For what,” asks White. “Was I a part of that crime? Was I part of a crime?”

“You became a co-conspirator,” said the APD officer.

“I didn’t become nothing,” said White. “I became, I did not become nothing. I did not become nothing.”

“(Inaudible) an I.D. (inaudible),” said the officer.

“For what,” asked White. “For what? What are you charging me with?”

“Conspiracy,” said the officer.

“I have no conspired with nothing,” said White.

Police let White go but came back days later to arrest him for violating his parole on a number of violent charges White is facing including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and drug trafficking. His wife denies he violated his parole.

“I’m saying it is false,” said Guerrero. “It is retaliation for us standing up to some young people who are being attacked and because he organized for black lives.”

According to his recent arrest warrant, his parole violations stem from failing to report to his parole office about several police contacts, has been verbally combative, has been contacting current inmates and was recently a suspect in auto theft. Mayor Tim Keller said they are looking into the situation, he adds that he would never tolerate targeting protesters and that the incident is being reviewed.

