Bernalillo County District Attorney to provide update on Old Town protest shooting on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez will provide an update on the charging of Steven Baca as well as the status of the investigation of events at the protest. The press conference will be streamed live at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 13, on the district attorney’s Facebook page. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

On Monday, July 13 the deputy district attorney for the Second Judicial District of the State of New Mexico accused Baca of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with a deadly weapon, firearm enhancement, aggravated battery, battery, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

In June, a gathering took place to protest the removal of the Juan de Oñate statue located on the corner of Mountain and 19th Street. Video posted to Facebook later showed protesters trying to tear the statue down which sparked confrontations between several groups at the scene.

Baca was originally arrested for shooting a protester at the scene however, the district attorney later dropped a shooting charge, saying they didn’t have all of the facts at the time and would continue their investigation. Baca was charged with three counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm for pulling a woman to the ground and injuring other protesters.

Baca’s attorneys argue he was reacting to being attacked by the crowd. The statue of Juan de Oñate has since been removed.