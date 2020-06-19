Attorneys for protest shooter argue he acted in self-defense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for the man who opened fire at a protest in Old Town are asking a judge not to keep him locked up until trial arguing he acted in self-defense. Steven Baca is the man seen on video opening fire at Monday’s protest where the crowd was trying to remove a statue of conquistador Juan de Onate outside the Albuquerque Museum.

The state is calling for Baca to stay behind bars citing his violent behavior caught on camera including throwing a woman to the ground and the shooting which sent a man to the hospital. Baca’s attorneys argue he was reacting to being attacked and video shows two people beating him with a skateboard just before he opens fire. They also say the man Baca shot was wielding knives, though the video does not make that entirely clear. The state is still investigating whether to charge him with the shooting. Right now, he is facing battery charges for the incidents before the shooting.