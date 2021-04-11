Armed man cited at Civic Plaza peaceful protest Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of hundred protestors chanted against white supremacy at Civic Plaza Sunday morning. The event was in response to a nationwide White Lives Matter Rally that the Proud Boys were expected to attend in Albuquerque.

Tensions began to rise at a peaceful protest at Civic Plaza Sunday morning. Albuquerque police, dressed in riot gear, surrounded a man at the protest who says he was only in front of the Convention Center demonstrating his right to bear arms and was not part of any protest.

“Sometimes guns make things worse, they make things worse. You are making things worse,” one protestor was seen telling the armed man.

But all of the other protestors with Black Lives Matter and other groups across the street at Civic Plaza, had a different message. “We put together a response to a supposed White Lives Matter rally that was going to be hosted by white supremacists here today,” said Diego Guerrortiz, Vice-President of Fight for Our Lives.

All in attendance anticipated the Proud Boys to show up as part of a nationwide White Lives Matter movement, organized by the hate group. The Anti-Defamation League says the would-be rally was to “unify white people.”

“White supremacy in any space, in every space, has no place,” said Guerrortiz.

“We need to make a stand that we will not accept racism and we will not accept discrimination in this country anymore,” protestor Lily Shuster said.

The man surrounded by police was overheard telling multiple protestors that he was not a member of the Proud Boys. He told News 13, “If it was up to me, I would have been standing out there with all of those guys chanting ‘Black lives matter.'”

APD tweeted that they cited the armed man. News 13 reached out to ask what he was cited for, they did not respond. However, the man said they gave him a warning and threatened to arrest him if he returned to Civic Plaza.