Another night of peaceful protest in Albuquerque in the wake of George Floyd’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Albuquerque, protesters took to the streets once again for what is so far the third straight night of peaceful demonstrations. The group marched from UNM to Civic Plaza and back again. It follows a silent protest held on the Plaza Wednesday afternoon, where a group of business owners, professionals, and community leaders observed silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd‘s neck was pinned under an officer’s knee.
