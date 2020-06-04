Another night of peaceful protest in Albuquerque in the wake of George Floyd’s death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protests continued in New Mexico tonight in the wake of the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis. Hundreds of people gathered outside the roundhouse in Santa Fe this evening. People came together demanding justice and an end to police brutality. Protesters started at the state capitol around 6:30 p.m. and then walked throughout the plaza.

Many businesses remained open. Some store employees came out to cheer them on and take pictures, and others looked on from hotels along the route. There was a police presence but no confrontations between police and protesters. Protesters said it was nice to see people of all ages, races and backgrounds unite.