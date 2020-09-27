Albuquerque sees fourth-straight night of protests

Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, dozens of protesters gathered at UNM to shed more light on the case of Breonna Taylor. It marked the fourth straight night of protests in Albuquerque denouncing the lack of charges against Louisville police officers in Taylor’s death.

“I’m not going to say we accomplished nothing or anything, the fight must continue. I do feel like we have opened up conversations with people and opened a lot of peoples’ eyes to the situation,” said protester Te Barry. The Black New Mexico Movement organized the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss