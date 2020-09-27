Albuquerque sees fourth-straight night of protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, dozens of protesters gathered at UNM to shed more light on the case of Breonna Taylor. It marked the fourth straight night of protests in Albuquerque denouncing the lack of charges against Louisville police officers in Taylor’s death.

“I’m not going to say we accomplished nothing or anything, the fight must continue. I do feel like we have opened up conversations with people and opened a lot of peoples’ eyes to the situation,” said protester Te Barry. The Black New Mexico Movement organized the event.