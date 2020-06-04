Albuquerque demonstrators peacefully protest George Floyd’s death at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demonstrators are currently at the University of New Mexico campus protesting the death of George Floyd. Some local health care workers put together the demonstration.
This follows the fifth night in a row of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Albuquerque. A group Wednesday night marched from UNM to Civic Plaza and back again.
