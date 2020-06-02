Alamogordo Police: Keep protests peaceful

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo Police say they’ve received information that there will be protests there soon and some may intentionally cause problems for officers and residents in the area. The department says it supports peaceful demonstrations and will be ready to respond if necessary.

