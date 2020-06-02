Alamogordo Police: Keep protests peaceful

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Cotton, the President of New Mexico NAACP said he appreciates most protesters in New Mexico keeping things peaceful throughout the three protests in Albuquerque these past five days, but wants to reiterate the importance to everyone that violence and vandalism is not the answer.

"Vandalism is not the solution, that's not where we're at now,” said Cotton. “That didn't cause us to get to this point. So it's unnecessary to do the vandalism, it's unnecessary to do the burning."