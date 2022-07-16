ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were dozens of people marching to Civic Plaza Saturday, protesting for reproductive rights. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month, stripping away millions of women’s constitutional protection to get an abortion.

The decision by a conservative majority court has been protested nationwide since the decision was leaked more than two months ago. “We’re very angry about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. It feels very regressive and we obviously don’t want that for our society,” said Leah Roark, protest organizer. “Especially my nieces, her daughters. You know, we want them to have access to safe abortion and health care. We want a promising future.”

The protest doubled as a voter registration event. The organizers say the best way to invoke change is to use your right to vote.