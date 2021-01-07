PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (NEXSTAR/WBOY) - A West Virginia lawmaker took video of himself and other supporters of President Donald Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol after they breached the security perimeter.

Derrick Evans, a newly-elected Republican, took a video of himself and dozens of supporters of President Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol building. In the video he is shown wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door to breach the building